Abbott India (NSE:ABBOTINDIA) Price Target Increased by 5.41% to 22,814.23

The average one-year price target for Abbott India (NSE:ABBOTINDIA) has been revised to 22,814.23 / share. This is an increase of 5.41% from the prior estimate of 21,643.95 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 12,827.00 to a high of 28,140.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.78% from the latest reported closing price of 21,167.45 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in Abbott India. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ABBOTINDIA is 0.02%, a decrease of 15.15%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.59% to 26K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 15K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 9K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class Shares holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - Emerging Markets Social Core Equity Portfolio Shares holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 180.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABBOTINDIA by 67.68% over the last quarter.

JEVNX - Emerging Markets Fund Class NAV holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

