US Markets
ABT

Abbott gets FTC notice for information on infant formula products

Credit: REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

February 17, 2023 — 05:06 pm EST

Written by Granth Vanaik for Reuters ->

Adds background

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Abbott Laboratories ABT.N said on Friday it received a civil investigative demand in January from the Federal Trade Commission related to a probe of the companies participating in bids for women, infants and children formula contracts.

The FTC had launched an inquiry last year into the shortage for infant formula in the United States and had said it would examine the pattern of mergers and acquisitions in the formula market.

In January, Abbott's Michigan plant, which was at the center of the U.S. baby formula shortage last year, faced a criminal investigation by the Justice Department, the Wall Street Journal had reported.

The FTC did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Granth Vanaik; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Granth.Vanaik@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ABT

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.