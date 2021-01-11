Abbott Gets FDA Clearance For Rapid Handheld Blood Test For Mild Traumatic Brain Injury

(RTTNews) - Abbott (ABT) said it has received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA for the first rapid handheld traumatic brain injury blood test. The test will help clinicians assess individuals with suspected mild traumatic brain injuries, including concussions. Tests results are available within 15 minutes after plasma is placed in the test cartridge.

According to the company, the test measures specific proteins present in the blood after a traumatic brain injury. A negative result on the test can be used to rule out the need for a head CT scan, a common tool used to diagnose concussion. For those who test positive, this test result complements CT scans to help clinicians evaluate whether someone has a traumatic brain injury.

Therefore, the test could help to eliminate wait time in the emergency room and could reduce the number of unnecessary CT scans by up to 40%, the company said.

The company said the test will run on its handheld i-STAT Alinity platform. The test simultaneously measures biomarkers UCH-L1 and GFAP, proteins found in the blood after a concussion or head trauma.

Abbott noted that it is also working on a test that would use whole blood on i-STAT at the point of care, and developing a test for its Alinity i and ARCHITECT core laboratory instruments under FDA breakthrough designation.

The company said portable test that can be used outside the traditional healthcare setting where people experience head injuries and need a quick evaluation, like sporting events.

