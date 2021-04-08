Markets
Abbott Gets CE Mark Approval For Next-Generation TriClip Device - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Abbott (ABT) has received CE Mark for its next-generation TriClip Transcatheter Tricuspid Valve Repair System, the minimally invasive tricuspid heart valve repair device available in Europe to treat tricuspid regurgitation. The clip-based therapy, known as TriClip G4, is a non-surgical heart valve repair option specifically designed for the treatment of tricuspid regurgitation. TriClip G4 also recently received Health Canada approval.

The company noted that TriClip and TriClip G4 Transcatheter Tricuspid Valve Repair Systems are approved for investigational use only in the U.S.

