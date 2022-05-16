Abbott, FDA enter agreement over reopening of baby formula facility in Michigan

May 16 (Reuters) - Abbott Laboratories ABT.N said on Monday it has entered into an agreement with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on the steps necessary to resume production and maintain its baby formula facility at Sturgis, Michigan.

