Abbott, FDA enter agreement over reopening of baby formula facility in Michigan

Mrinalika Roy Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

May 16 (Reuters) - Abbott Laboratories ABT.N said on Monday it has entered into an agreement with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on the steps necessary to resume production and maintain its baby formula facility at Sturgis, Michigan.

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

