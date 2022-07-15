US Markets
ABT

Abbott expects to start shipping EleCare infant formula next week

Contributor
Mrinalika Roy Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Abbott Laboratories said on Friday it expects to begin releasing EleCare formula next week from its recently reopened Sturgis plant, which has been at the center of a baby formula shortage in the United States.

July 15 (Reuters) - Abbott Laboratories ABT.N said on Friday it expects to begin releasing EleCare formula next week from its recently reopened Sturgis plant, which has been at the center of a baby formula shortage in the United States.

The company had shut down the plant in February and recalled its infant formula, including Similac and EleCare, after reports of bacterial infections in babies who had consumed products made at the facility.

Abbott briefly reopened this plant early last month, but had to shut it down after about two weeks due to thunderstorms and heavy rains.

The company is initially manufacturing EleCare and is working to restart the production of Similac.

EleCare formula is meant for children and babies who cannot tolerate intact protein or may have protein allergies.

Abbott said it is also extending the rebates offered on its products until Sept. 30, in states where the company holds the contract when Similac is unavailable.

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((mrinalika.roy@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ABT

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular