Abbott Declines Despite Profit Beating Street

(RTTNews) - Abbott Laboratories (ABT) shares are trading more than 6 percent lower on Wednesday morning, despite profit beating Street. While the sales decreased to 10.4 billion from $10.93 billion a year ago. The healthcare major also raised earnings outlook for the full year.

Currently, shares are at $98.14, down 6.52 percent from the previous close of $104.98 on a volume of 3,107,216.

