US Markets
ABT

Abbott could restart infant formula production at Michigan plant

Contributor
Mrinalika Roy Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Abbott Laboratories said on Wednesday it could restart production of infant formula at its troubled Michigan facility within two weeks.

May 11 (Reuters) - Abbott Laboratories ABT.N said on Wednesday it could restart production of infant formula at its troubled Michigan facility within two weeks.

The company in February recalled some baby formulas, including certain Similac products, made at the plant in Sturgis after complaints about bacterial infections in infants who had consumed the products.

It said the resumption was subject to FDA's approval.

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((mrinalika.roy@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 806749 8325;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ABT

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular