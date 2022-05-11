Abbott could restart infant formula production at Michigan plant

May 11 (Reuters) - Abbott Laboratories ABT.N said on Wednesday it could restart production of infant formula at its troubled Michigan facility within two weeks.

The company in February recalled some baby formulas, including certain Similac products, made at the plant in Sturgis after complaints about bacterial infections in infants who had consumed the products.

It said the resumption was subject to FDA's approval.

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

