Abbott CEO Miles White to step down next year

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Abbott Laboratories ABT.N said on Wednesday Chief Executive Officer Miles White would step down next year and be replaced by Chief Operating Officer Robert Ford.

White was named Abbott's CEO in 1998 and was responsible for acquiring rivals St. Jude Medical and Alere.

