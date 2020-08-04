Abbott Begins Study To Evaluate New Device To Treat Recurrent Atrial Fibrillation

(RTTNews) - Abbott (ABT) announced first enrollments in the TactiFlex PAF IDE study to evaluate a new device to treat people suffering from paroxysmal atrial fibrillation or PAF, a type of irregular heartbeat.

The study will evaluate the performance of the investigational TactiFlex Ablation Catheter, Sensor Enabled (SE) for people whose atrial fibrillation (AFib) symptoms are unable to be managed by medication.

The company noted that the TactiFlex PAF IDE study will enroll 355 patients at multiple sites worldwide. Patients enrolled in the trial will receive an ablation procedure using Abbott's TactiFlex Ablation Catheter, SE. Data collected from the study will be submitted to support global regulatory approvals.

The TactiFlex Ablation Catheter, SE is being clinically evaluated as part of the TactiFlex PAF IDE - a global study - and is not yet commercially available.

