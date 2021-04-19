Markets
ABT

Abbott Begins Shipping BinaxNOW COVID-19 Ag Self Test To Retailers Today - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Abbott Laboratories (ABT) announced Monday that it began shipping its BinaxNOW COVID-19 Ag Self Test to retailers across the country. Consumers can expect the test to be available in the next few days online and in some stores.

However, the broader nationwide availability is expected in the next two weeks as tests work their way through distribution channels.

BinaxNOW is the most studied and widely available rapid antigen test in the U.S. and initially will be available at CVS Pharmacy, Walgreens and Walmart without a prescription.

The BinaxNOW Self Test, which can be purchased over the counter without a prescription, will be sold in 2-count packs for an MSRP of $23.99, making it the most affordable over-the-counter (OTC) COVID-19 rapid test available in the U.S.

Abbott said it will manufacture tens of millions of BinaxNOW Self Tests per month and can scale capacity upward based on demand.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ABT

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular