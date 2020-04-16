BioTech
ABT

Abbott beats quarterly profit, but pulls forecast on coronavirus concerns

Contributor
Saumya Sibi Joseph Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Abbott Laboratories beat quarterly profit estimates on Thursday as stay-at-home orders prompted customers to stockpile its nutrition products but the company suspended its full-year forecast due to the coronavirus-fueled uncertainty.

Compares with estimates

April 16 (Reuters) - Abbott Laboratories ABT.N beat quarterly profit estimates on Thursday as stay-at-home orders prompted customers to stockpile its nutrition products but the company suspended its full-year forecast due to the coronavirus-fueled uncertainty.

Shares of the company, which makes products ranging from laboratory test kits to children's protein drink PediaSure, rose 2% in premarket trading.

Abbott has launched three coronavirus tests in the United States, including an on-site diagnostic kit that can deliver results within minutes and heralded as a game changer by President Donald Trump.

However, sales in its diagnostics unit fell nearly 1% to $1.83 billion, as increased use of its tests for the fast-spreading virus could not offset the decline in demand for its other diagnostic tests.

Sales at the company's nutrition products division rose 6.3% to $1.90 billion, benefiting from increased demand for children's products in late March as U.S. states began to impose shelter-in-place restrictions to curb the spread of the virus.

The company's net earnings fell to $564 million, or 31 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $672 million, or 38 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, it earned 65 cents per share, above the average analyst estimate of 58 cents per share, according to Refinitiv data.

Net sales rose 2.5% to $7.73 billion, ahead of the average estimate of $7.34 billion.

(Reporting by Saumya Sibi Joseph in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((saumya.joseph@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2676; Twitter: @SaumyaSibi;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ABT

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest BioTech Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore BioTech

Explore

Most Popular