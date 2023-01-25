US Markets
ABT

Abbott beats profit estimate on diagnostics, diabetes devices boost

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

January 25, 2023 — 07:42 am EST

Written by Leroy Leo and Pratik Jain for Reuters ->

Adds details on earnings

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Abbott Laboratories ABT.N reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday, underpinned by strong demand for the U.S. healthcare company's diagnostics business and glucose monitoring device FreeStyle Libre.

Abbott's Freestyle Libre has been driving its medical devices sales, offsetting a fall in the numbers of COVID-19 diagnostic tests as infections wane.

The company recorded $1.1 billion in sales of FreeStyle Libre, with the U.S. market recording a growth of more than 40%.

Excluding one-off items, the healthcare giant reported a profit of $1.03 per share for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, higher than analysts' average estimate of 92 cents.

The company also announced an adjusted profit forecast of $4.30 to $4.50 per share for 2023.

(Reporting by Leroy Leo and Pratik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Leroy.Dsouza@thomsonreuters.com ; Twitter: https://twitter.com/LeroyLeo7;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ABT

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.