Abbott Announces Positive Results In Chronic Pain Study

(RTTNews) - Abbott (ABT) announced positive results from a study, providing the scientific basis for the company's Proclaim XR recharge-free neurostimulation system for people living with chronic pain.

The company said its study found that BurstDR stimulation waveform reduced the negative psychological effects associated with a person's chronic pain at six-month follow up by 62%.

The company noted that its proclaim XR system allows physicians to identify the lowest effective dose of BurstDR stimulation customized to each patient, optimizing system longevity while maintaining effective pain and symptom relief, and eliminating the need for recharging (for up to 10 years at low-dose settings).

The patient-centric innovation is possible because of Abbott's proprietary stimulation waveform and advanced battery technology that is integrated into Proclaim XR, the company said.

It is estimated that 50 million Americans live with chronic pain, which is defined as pain that lasts longer than six months. About 30% of those living with chronic pain develop depression or psychological effects when patients develop a preoccupation with pain that makes it difficult to live a normal life.

