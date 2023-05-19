Abbott Announces FDA Approval For TactiFlex Ablation Catheter

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Abbott (ABT) announced the FDA has approved the company's TactiFlex Ablation Catheter, Sensor Enabled, an ablation catheter with a flexible tip and contact force technology. Used to perform an ablation procedure to treat atrial fibrillation, the TactiFlex catheter can result in reduced procedure times and better safety when compared to the company's previous generation catheters.

The TactiFlex catheter is designed to be used with Abbott's EnSite X EP System, which allows physicians to identify areas in the heart that require ablation. The TactiFlex catheter uses a tip design with a laser-cut pattern that flexes when in contact with the heart wall.

The TactiFlex catheter is approved for use in Europe, Japan, Africa and Australia.

