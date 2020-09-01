Abbott Announces Availability Of FreeStyle Libre 2 ICGM System For Medicare Patients

(RTTNews) - Abbott (ABT) announced the company's next-generation FreeStyle Libre 2 integrated continuous glucose monitoring system is now available to Medicare patients. It is now accessible to all Medicare patients with diabetes who meet the eligibility criteria. Abbott noted that its FreeStyle Libre 2 system is priced 70% lower than other available continuous glucose monitoring devices.

The FreeStyle Libre 2 Flash Glucose Monitoring System is a continuous glucose monitoring device with real time alarms capability indicated for the management of diabetes in persons age 4 and older.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.