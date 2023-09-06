Abbott (ABT) to Advance Diabetes Care With New Acquisition

Abbott Laboratories, Inc. ABT recently entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Bigfoot -- a developer of smart insulin management systems for people with diabetes. The acquisition will unite two industry leaders in several facets of diabetes care, Support for CGM and insulin injection.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close in the third quarter of 2023. Financial terms were kept under wraps.

The latest move will fortify Abbott’s Diabetes business.

More on Acquisition

Since 2017, Abbott and Bigfoot have collaborated on linked diabetic treatments. Bigfoot created Bigfoot Unity, an innovative insulin management system featuring the first and only linked insulin pen caps that have received FDA clearance. Bigfoot Unity uses integrated continuous glucose monitoring (iCGM) data and healthcare professionals' guidance to propose insulin administration.

FreeStyle Libre 2 sensors and all popular long-acting (basal) and rapid-acting (bolus) disposable insulin pens available in the United States are compatible with the system. It is recommended for people with diabetes who require numerous daily insulin injections and are at least 12 years old.

Strategic Implications

With the addition of Bigfoot Biomedical, two industry leaders in continuousglucose monitoring and insulin dosing support will be combined. Combining the two companies will enable Abbott to create more interconnected solutions to improve the personalization and accuracy of diabetes control.

Both businesses have the same goal of giving patients with diabetes straightforward, inexpensive, and simple-to-use products. The Bigfoot Unity system features a customer smartphone app connected to a cloud-based internet portal utilized by healthcare providers to support their patients, including through remote care, and uniquely works with Abbott's market-leading FreeStyle Libre technology.

Industry Prospects

Per a Research report, the global CGM devices market was valued at $7.82 billion in 2022 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.4% by 2030.

Progress Within CGM System

Of late, Abbott has been reaching the headlines for several achievements. Its FreeStyle Libre 2 system is the first and only CGM system to be nationally reimbursed in France for people who use basal insulin as part of their diabetes management. The FDA has approved ABT’s TactiFlex Ablation Catheter to treat abnormal heart rhythms.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In June 2023, Abbott partnered with the American Diabetes Association (“ADA”) to launch a therapeutic nutrition program for people with diabetes. The first-of-its-kind project will evaluate how diabetes technology, like continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems, can help people with diabetes make informed decisions about their food and activity.

Price Performance

In the past year, ABT’s shares have declined 27.4% compared with the industry’s fall of 32.8%.

