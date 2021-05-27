Abbott (ABT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Abbott (ABT) closed the most recent trading day at $115.69, moving -0.91% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.12%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of infant formula, medical devices and drugs had lost 3.87% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 1.37%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.33%.

ABT will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.23, up 115.79% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $10.45 billion, up 42.63% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.05 per share and revenue of $41.85 billion, which would represent changes of +38.36% and +20.94%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ABT should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.01% higher within the past month. ABT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, ABT is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 23.14. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 27.53.

Meanwhile, ABT's PEG ratio is currently 1.68. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Products was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.21 at yesterday's closing price.

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 187, which puts it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

