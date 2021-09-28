Abbott (ABT) Stock Moves -1.53%: What You Should Know

Abbott (ABT) closed at $118.74 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.53% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.04%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of infant formula, medical devices and drugs had lost 4.26% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 2.97% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.36% in that time.

ABT will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 20, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.92, down 6.12% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $9.43 billion, up 6.49% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.42 per share and revenue of $39.79 billion, which would represent changes of +21.1% and +14.98%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for ABT. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.02% lower. ABT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, ABT currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 27.31. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 28.12, which means ABT is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that ABT has a PEG ratio of 2.3 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. ABT's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.29 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 213, putting it in the bottom 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

