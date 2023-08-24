Abbott (ABT) Stock Moves -1.31%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Abbott (ABT) closed at $103.75, marking a -1.31% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.35% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.08%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.87%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of infant formula, medical devices and drugs had lost 7.85% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 1.44% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.06% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Abbott as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Abbott to post earnings of $1.10 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 4.35%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $9.78 billion, down 6.09% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.40 per share and revenue of $39.77 billion, which would represent changes of -17.6% and -8.89%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Abbott should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.05% higher. Abbott currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Abbott is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 23.9. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.67.

Investors should also note that ABT has a PEG ratio of 4.7 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. ABT's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.58 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 103, which puts it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

