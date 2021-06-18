Abbott (ABT) Stock Moves -1.16%: What You Should Know

Abbott (ABT) closed the most recent trading day at $110.33, moving -1.16% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.31%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of infant formula, medical devices and drugs had lost 5.24% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 3.6%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.56%.

ABT will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect ABT to post earnings of $1.06 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 85.96%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $9.85 billion, up 34.39% from the year-ago period.

ABT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.48 per share and revenue of $39.96 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +22.74% and +15.48%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for ABT. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 13.82% lower. ABT is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, ABT is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 24.9. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 27.85, which means ABT is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that ABT has a PEG ratio of 2.13. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Medical - Products stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.23 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 199, putting it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

