Abbott (ABT) Stock Moves -0.65%: What You Should Know

Abbott (ABT) closed at $121.58 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.65% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.45%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.75%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.52%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of infant formula, medical devices and drugs had gained 7.08% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's loss of 2.53% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.32% in that time.

ABT will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.34, up 106.15% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $10.86 billion, up 40.5% from the prior-year quarter.

ABT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.07 per share and revenue of $42.44 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +38.9% and +22.64%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ABT. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 15.63% higher. ABT is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, ABT is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 24.15. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 29.52, so we one might conclude that ABT is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that ABT currently has a PEG ratio of 1.71. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Products industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.57 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 159, which puts it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Abbott Laboratories (ABT): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.