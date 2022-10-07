Abbott (ABT) Stock Moves -0.64%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Abbott (ABT) closed at $101.79, marking a -0.64% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.8% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of infant formula, medical devices and drugs had lost 4.24% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 1.18% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.08% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Abbott as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be October 19, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Abbott to post earnings of $0.89 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 36.43%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $9.57 billion, down 12.46% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.99 per share and revenue of $42.34 billion. These totals would mark changes of -4.22% and -1.7%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Abbott. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.11% higher. Abbott currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Abbott has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.52 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.48, which means Abbott is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that ABT currently has a PEG ratio of 3.89. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Medical - Products stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.18 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 162, putting it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ABT in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



Abbott Laboratories (ABT)



