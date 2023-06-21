Abbott (ABT) Stock Moves -0.42%: What You Should Know

Abbott (ABT) closed at $106.25 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.42% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.53%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of infant formula, medical devices and drugs had gained 0.91% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's gain of 0.15% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 4.86% in that time.

Abbott will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.05, down 26.57% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $9.67 billion, down 14.08% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.39 per share and revenue of $39.38 billion. These totals would mark changes of -17.79% and -9.79%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Abbott. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.07% higher. Abbott is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Abbott is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 24.33. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.53.

Investors should also note that ABT has a PEG ratio of 4.78 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Products was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.62 at yesterday's closing price.

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, putting it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Abbott Laboratories (ABT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.