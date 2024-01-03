Abbott (ABT) Stock Moves -0.3%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Abbott (ABT) closed at $109.52, marking a -0.3% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.8% loss on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.76%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.18%.

Shares of the maker of infant formula, medical devices and drugs have appreciated by 5.27% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Medical sector's gain of 5.8% and outperforming the S&P 500's gain of 3.4%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Abbott in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.19, showcasing a 15.53% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $10.14 billion, indicating a 0.49% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Abbott. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Right now, Abbott possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Abbott currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 23.8. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 22.23 for its industry.

Investors should also note that ABT has a PEG ratio of 2.64 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. ABT's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.54 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 184, placing it within the bottom 27% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

