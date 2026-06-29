Abbott (ABT) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

Abbott (ABT) closed the most recent trading day at $92.71, moving -1.5% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.18%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.59%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 2.07%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of infant formula, medical devices and drugs had gained 9.95% outpaced the Medical sector's gain of 7.96% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.9%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Abbott in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on July 16, 2026. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.28, reflecting a 1.59% increase from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $12.53 billion, indicating a 12.43% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.48 per share and revenue of $50.49 billion, which would represent changes of +6.41% and +13.9%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Abbott. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.02% higher. Abbott presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Abbott has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.18 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 18.95.

Meanwhile, ABT's PEG ratio is currently 1.62. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. ABT's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.65 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 169, finds itself in the bottom 31% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ABT in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

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