Abbott (ABT) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

Abbott (ABT) closed the latest trading day at $108.06, indicating a +0.72% change from the previous session's end. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.45% gain on the day.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Abbott in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.19, marking a 15.53% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $10.14 billion, reflecting a 0.49% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.44 per share and revenue of $40.01 billion, which would represent changes of -16.85% and -8.35%, respectively, from the prior year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Abbott. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Abbott is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Abbott is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 24.16. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 21.73 for its industry.

We can also see that ABT currently has a PEG ratio of 2.68. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. ABT's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.72 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 144, putting it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

