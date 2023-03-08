Abbott (ABT) Reveals Favorable Data on Tricuspid Regurgitation

Abbott Laboratories ABT recently announced late-breaking data on the company’s TriClip transcatheter edge-to-edge repair (TEER) system. This is a first-of-its-kind minimally invasive device designed specifically for tricuspid heart valve repair.

The Triluminate Pivotal study evaluates the superiority of TriClip compared to traditional medical therapy in treating patients with severe, symptomatic tricuspid regurgitation (TR) who are at intermediate or greater risk for open-heart surgery.

With the favorable research findings within Abbott’s Structural Heart solutions arm, the business is expected to get a boost.

Per Abbott’s management, TR can be debilitating and life-threatening if left unaddressed. By repairing the damage caused by structural heart disease, TriClip G4 and Abbott’s latest technological innovations are showing positive improvements in people.

About the Abbott Triluminate Pivotal Trial

The Triluminate Pivotal trial is the first randomized, controlled clinical study to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of transcatheter repair with the TriClip system compared to medical therapy in people with severe TR.

The Triluminate Pivotal data establishes that TriClip is the first minimally invasive device therapy for the treatment of tricuspid regurgitation to provide durable improvements in TR severity and quality of life that go beyond taking medication to manage symptoms.

The primary endpoint of the study was a composite of all-cause mortality or tricuspid valve surgery, heart failure hospitalizations, and quality-of-life improvement measured by the Kansas City Cardiomyopathy Questionnaire (KCCQ) score, a self-assessment of social abilities, symptoms and quality of life.

Key Insights



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

At present, TriClip is an investigational device in the United States and is approved for use in more than 50 countries, including Europe and Canada. Earlier, tricuspid regurgitation patients had limited treatment options. They were often not eligible for open-heart surgery due to multiple co-morbidities or other factors.

The trial met its composite primary endpoint which demonstrates that the TriClip system is far superior to the control group. This is primarily driven by improvement in quality of life. Mortality or tricuspid valve surgery and heart failure hospitalizations did not appear different between the groups at one year.

Further, the study revealed that there has been a significant improvement in quality of life. About 50% of the patients who received the device achieved nearly a 15-point improvement in the KCCQ score.

At 30 days, only 1.7% of patients who received the device experienced major adverse events, with no urgent surgery or endocarditis. Accordingly, this concluded a strong safety profile. There were no occurrences of device embolization or device thrombus.

More on the News

The results were presented at the 72nd Annual Scientific Session of the American College of Cardiology and the World Congress of Cardiology held in New Orleans during Mar 4-6, 2023. The data was simultaneously published in The New England Journal of Medicine.

At the American College of Cardiology, Abbott also presented late-breaking five-year results from the landmark Coapt trial of the MitraClip. The TEER device is the leading therapy to treat leaky valves in people with mitral regurgitation which demonstrates the long-term benefits of the device in patients battling heart failure for functional mitral regurgitation in heart failure.

Industry Prospects

Per a report by Grand View Research, the global structural heart devices market size is expected to register a CAGR of 9.15% by 2025. The large prevalence of target disease is contributing to the market growth.

Recent Developments

In February 2023, Abbott announced late-breaking data for its next-generation Navitor transcatheter aortic valve implantation system. Results from the study supported Navitor's recent U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for treating people with severe, symptomatic aortic stenosis who are at high or greater risk for open-heart surgery.

In the same month, Abbott also released the latest installment in the company’s multi-year ‘Beyond Intervention’ series of global healthcare market research designed to uncover challenges that arise within the patient journey of people living with cardiovascular disease and to identify opportunities for patient care improvement.

Price Performance

In the last six months, Abbott has underperformed its industry. The price of the company’s shares have declined 7.9% compared with the industry’s 4.4% fall.

Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Abbott Laboratories carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Medical sector are Haemonetics Corporation HAE, TerrAscend Corp. TRSSF and Akerna Corp. KERN. Haemonetics and TerrAscend sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while Akerna carries a Zack Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Haemonetics’ stock has risen 31.4% in the past year. Earnings estimates for Haemonetics have increased from $2.87 per share to $2.94 for 2023, and from $3.02 per share to $3.29 for 2024 in the past 30 days.

HAE’s earnings beat estimates in all the last four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 10.98%. In the last reported quarter, it reported an earnings surprise of 7.59%.

Estimates for TerrAscend in 2023 have improved from a loss of 10 cents per share to loss of 9 cents per share in the past 30 days. Shares of TerrAscend have declined 65.9% in the past year.

TerrAscend’s earnings beat estimates in one of the last three quarters and missed the mark in the other two, the average negative surprise being 136.11%. In the last reported quarter, TRSSF delivered an earnings surprise of 216.67%.

Akerna’s stock declined 95.8% in the past year. Its estimates for 2023 have remained constant at a loss of $1.91 per share over the past 30 days.

Akerna missed earnings estimates in all the last four quarters, delivering a negative earnings surprise of 15.49%, on average. In the last reported quarter, KERN delivered a negative earnings surprise of 13.33%.

