Abbott (ABT) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2025, Abbott (ABT) reported revenue of $11.46 billion, up 4.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.50, compared to $1.34 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.76% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $11.78 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.50, the EPS surprise was +0.2%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Net sales- Diagnostics- U.S. : $967 million compared to the $1.04 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8.3% year over year.

: $967 million compared to the $1.04 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8.3% year over year. Net sales- Nutrition- International : $1.13 billion compared to the $1.3 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.6% year over year.

: $1.13 billion compared to the $1.3 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.6% year over year. Net sales- Nutrition- U.S. : $806 million compared to the $897.76 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -13.2% year over year.

: $806 million compared to the $897.76 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -13.2% year over year. Net sales- Diagnostics- International : $1.49 billion versus $1.5 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.7% change.

: $1.49 billion versus $1.5 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.7% change. Net sales- Diagnostics : $2.46 billion versus $2.54 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.5% change.

: $2.46 billion versus $2.54 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.5% change. Net sales- Nutrition : $1.94 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $2.2 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.9%.

: $1.94 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $2.2 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.9%. Net sales- Medical Devices : $5.68 billion compared to the $5.68 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.3% year over year.

: $5.68 billion compared to the $5.68 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.3% year over year. Net sales- Established Pharmaceuticals : $1.38 billion versus $1.38 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9% change.

: $1.38 billion versus $1.38 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9% change. Net sales- Medical Devices- Diabetes Care : $2.13 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $2.15 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.5%.

: $2.13 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $2.15 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.5%. Net sales- Medical Devices- Vascular- Total : $783 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $768.92 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8%.

: $783 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $768.92 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8%. Net sales- Medical Devices- Neuromodulation- Total : $274 million compared to the $270.37 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.6% year over year.

: $274 million compared to the $270.37 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.6% year over year. Net sales- Medical Devices- Structural Heart- Total: $675 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $668.07 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.8%.

Here is how Abbott performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Abbott have returned +4.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

