Abbott (ABT) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Abbott (ABT) reported $9.75 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 18.1%. EPS of $1.03 for the same period compares to $1.73 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.64 billion, representing a surprise of +1.07%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.10%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.98.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Abbott performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net sales- Diagnostics- U.S. $1.34 billion versus $1.44 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -51.3% change.

$1.34 billion versus $1.44 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -51.3% change. Net sales- Nutrition- International : $1.16 billion compared to the $1.13 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.1% year over year.

: $1.16 billion compared to the $1.13 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.1% year over year. Net sales- Nutrition- U.S. $812 million versus $738.46 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +19.9% change.

$812 million versus $738.46 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +19.9% change. Net sales- Diagnostics- International : $1.35 billion versus $1.58 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -46.8% change.

: $1.35 billion versus $1.58 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -46.8% change. Net sales- Nutrition : $1.97 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.87 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.9%.

: $1.97 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.87 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.9%. Net sales- Medical Devices- Diabetes Care : $1.31 billion compared to the $1.22 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.6% year over year.

: $1.31 billion compared to the $1.22 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.6% year over year. Net sales- Diagnostics : $2.69 billion compared to the $2.95 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -49.2% year over year.

: $2.69 billion compared to the $2.95 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -49.2% year over year. Net sales- Established Pharmaceuticals : $1.19 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.16 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.7%.

: $1.19 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.16 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.7%. Net sales- Medical Devices- Vascular- Total : $617 million versus $609.10 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.3% change.

: $617 million versus $609.10 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.3% change. Net sales- Medical Devices- Neuromodulation- Total : $196 million compared to the $180.72 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.5% year over year.

: $196 million compared to the $180.72 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.5% year over year. Net sales- Medical Devices- Structural Heart- Total : $461 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $433.99 million.

: $461 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $433.99 million. Net sales- Medical Devices- Heart Failure- Total: $281 million compared to the $230.94 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +27.2% year over year.

Shares of Abbott have returned +5.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Abbott Laboratories (ABT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.