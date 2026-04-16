Abbott (ABT) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Abbott (ABT) reported $11.16 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.8%. EPS of $1.15 for the same period compares to $1.09 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $11.02 billion, representing a surprise of +1.31%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +0.59%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.14.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Net sales- Diagnostics- U.S. : $905 million compared to the $861.27 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.9% year over year.

: $905 million compared to the $861.27 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.9% year over year. Net sales- Diagnostics- International : $1.28 billion versus $1.23 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.8% change.

: $1.28 billion versus $1.23 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.8% change. Net sales- Nutrition- International : $1.17 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.17 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.5%.

: $1.17 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.17 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.5%. Net sales- Nutrition- U.S. : $844 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $853.76 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -11.6%.

: $844 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $853.76 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -11.6%. Net sales- Established Pharmaceuticals : $1.43 billion versus $1.4 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.2% change.

: $1.43 billion versus $1.4 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.2% change. Net sales- Diagnostics : $2.18 billion versus $2.09 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.1% change.

: $2.18 billion versus $2.09 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.1% change. Net sales- Nutrition : $2.02 billion versus $2.01 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6% change.

: $2.02 billion versus $2.01 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6% change. Net sales- Medical Devices- Diabetes Care : $2.08 billion compared to the $2.1 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.9% year over year.

: $2.08 billion compared to the $2.1 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.9% year over year. Net sales- Medical Devices- Vascular- Total : $777 million versus $750.09 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.4% change.

: $777 million versus $750.09 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.4% change. Net sales- Medical Devices- Neuromodulation- Total : $243 million compared to the $239.12 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.6% year over year.

: $243 million compared to the $239.12 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.6% year over year. Net sales- Medical Devices- Structural Heart- Total : $578 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $642.95 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.2%.

: $578 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $642.95 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.2%. Net sales- Medical Devices- Heart Failure- Total: $389 million versus $376.59 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.8% change.

Here is how Abbott performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Abbott here>>>

Shares of Abbott have returned -6.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

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