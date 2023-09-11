Abbott (ABT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Abbott (ABT) closed at $102.45 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.71% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.67% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.14%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of infant formula, medical devices and drugs had lost 4.35% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 0.27% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.73% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Abbott as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.10, down 4.35% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $9.78 billion, down 6.09% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.40 per share and revenue of $39.77 billion. These totals would mark changes of -17.6% and -8.89%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Abbott. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Abbott currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Abbott is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 22.9. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.7.

It is also worth noting that ABT currently has a PEG ratio of 4.5. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Products industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.52 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

