Abbott (ABT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Abbott (ABT) closed at $106.90 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.05% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.15% gain on the day.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of infant formula, medical devices and drugs had lost 10% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 0.54% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.58% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ABT as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.23, up 115.79% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $10.45 billion, up 42.63% from the prior-year quarter.

ABT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.05 per share and revenue of $41.85 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +38.36% and +20.94%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for ABT. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 12.8% lower. ABT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that ABT has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.97 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 29.12, so we one might conclude that ABT is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that ABT has a PEG ratio of 1.52 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. ABT's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.22 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 194, putting it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.