Abbott (ABT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Abbott (ABT) closed the most recent trading day at $117.52, moving +1.42% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.04% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.58%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 2.52%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of infant formula, medical devices and drugs had lost 7.51% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 5.72% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.15% in that time.

ABT will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect ABT to post earnings of $1.34 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 106.15%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $10.86 billion, up 40.5% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.07 per share and revenue of $42.44 billion. These totals would mark changes of +38.9% and +22.64%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for ABT. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. ABT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note ABT's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 22.86. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 28.23.

It is also worth noting that ABT currently has a PEG ratio of 1.62. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Medical - Products stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.4 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 153, putting it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

