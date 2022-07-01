Abbott (ABT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Abbott (ABT) closed the most recent trading day at $110.22, moving +1.45% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.06%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.05%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.4%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of infant formula, medical devices and drugs had lost 7.54% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 3.76%, while the S&P 500 lost 8.3%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Abbott as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 20, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Abbott to post earnings of $1.48 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 26.5%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $10.39 billion, up 1.6% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.83 per share and revenue of $41.69 billion, which would represent changes of -7.29% and -3.22%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Abbott. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.66% higher within the past month. Abbott is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Abbott currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 22.51. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.12.

Also, we should mention that ABT has a PEG ratio of 3.93. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. ABT's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.45 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 166, which puts it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

