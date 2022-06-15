Abbott (ABT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Abbott (ABT) closed at $104.80 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.81% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.46% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.17%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of infant formula, medical devices and drugs had lost 10.13% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 3.17% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.94% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Abbott as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Abbott is projected to report earnings of $1.11 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 5.13%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $10.36 billion, up 1.35% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.83 per share and revenue of $41.62 billion. These totals would mark changes of -7.29% and -3.38%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Abbott. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.42% higher. Abbott is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Abbott is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 21.32. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 20.57, so we one might conclude that Abbott is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that ABT has a PEG ratio of 3.72 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. ABT's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.48 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 193, putting it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

