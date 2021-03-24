Abbott (ABT) Nutrition Shows Robust Momentum Amid Pandemic

On Mar 23, we issued an updated research report on Abbott Laboratories ABT. The company has been delivering consistent solid organic growth in the Established Pharmaceuticals Division (EPD) and Diabetes segments. The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Over the past six months, Abbott has been outperforming the industry. The stock has gained 22.8% compared with the industry's 10.5% rise.



Despite regional and limited restrictions across many of its prime business regions, which led to the postponement of elective medical procedures over the past few months, Abbott has been seeing improvements in both testing and procedure volumes across its hospital-based businesses. At the same time, the company’s consumer-facing businesses, which include diabetes care, nutrition and established pharmaceuticals, are catching up following an initial hiccup witnessed during the first few months of the pandemic.

Abbott Laboratories Price

Abbott Laboratories price | Abbott Laboratories Quote

Meanwhile, we note that in the last-reported fourth-quarter 2020, Abbott posted better-than-expected earnings and revenue numbers. In the fourth quarter, within Adult Nutrition, the company reported strong double-digit growth with Ensure (adult complete and balanced nutrition brand) and Glucerna (diabetes nutrition brand) being the primary revenue contributors. Within pediatric nutrition too, U.S. sales growth was more than 5% led by increased market share of Similac infant formula brand.

Within Medical Device, the Diabetes Care business has also been in the limelight for developments in its flagship, sensor-based continuous glucose monitoring system, FreeStyle Libre. The company currently expects procedure volume for cardiovascular and neuromodulation within Medical Device to improve as COVID-19 case rates subside. Abbott is also looking forward to a series of product launches within Medical Device.

For 2021, within Medical Device, the company expects continued strong double-digit growth in diabetes care business led by Freestyle Libre and steady improvements in cardiovascular and neuromodulation businesses fueled by continued business recovery and strength of the recent and upcoming product launches.

Within EPD, despite the pandemic, sequential improvement was seen in the fourth quarter, demonstrating strong fundamentals. For 2021, the company forecasts improvements in existing EPD product demand. Also, continued product introductions will contribute to growth.



Abbott has been witnessing a healthy growth graph within its Diagnostics sales, which were extremely strong in the fourth quarter driven by demand for its portfolio of COVID-19 diagnostics tests across its rapid and lab-based platforms. The biggest contribution in the fourth quarter came from the sale of the rapid lateral flow test to detect the virus that included BinaxNOW in the United States and Panbio internationally.

On the flip side, within Medical Device, the company registered lower sales in cardiovascular and neuromodulation businesses due to challenging conditions related to surge in COVID-19 cases in certain geographies toward the end of the fourth quarter.

Within Pediatric Nutrition, internationally, growth in Southeast Asia was offset by continued challenging conditions in Greater China. The company is apprehensive about the new food safety regulations and a consequent oversupply of product in the market. Outside of China, the company is witnessing soft market conditions across a few international markets. This may continue hurting the top line in the ongoing quarter as well.

Key Picks

A few other top-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are Envista Holdings Corporation NVST, Meridian Bioscience, Inc. VIVO and Owens & Minor, Inc. OMI, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Envista has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 24.4%.

Meridian Bioscience has a projected long-term earnings growth rate of 55.1%.

Owens & Minor has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 48.9%.

Time to Invest in Legal Marijuana

If you’re looking for big gains, there couldn’t be a better time to get in on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $17.7 billion back in 2019 to an expected $73.6 billion by 2027.



After a clean sweep of 6 election referendums in 5 states, pot is now legal in 36 states plus D.C. Federal legalization is expected soon and that could be a still greater bonanza for investors. Even before the latest wave of legalization, Zacks Investment Research has recommended pot stocks that have shot up as high as +285.9%



You’re invited to check out Zacks’ Marijuana Moneymakers: An Investor’s Guide. It features a timely Watch List of pot stocks and ETFs with exceptional growth potential.



Today, Download Marijuana Moneymakers FREE >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI): Free Stock Analysis Report



Abbott Laboratories (ABT): Get Free Report



Meridian Bioscience Inc. (VIVO): Free Stock Analysis Report



Envista Holdings Corporation (NVST): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.