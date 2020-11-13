Abbott (ABT) Launches Radiofrequency Ablation Device in U.S.

Abbott Laboratories ABT recently announced the U.S. launch of its IonicRF Generator, which is a radiofrequency ablation device that uses heat to target specific nerves in order to block pain signals from reaching the brain. Notably, it is the latest FDA-cleared device from the company to deliver a non-surgical minimally invasive treatment for pain management in the nervous system.

For investors’ note, the latest device is the first radiofrequency ablation device developed by the company and is currently approved for use in the United States and Europe.

With the launch of the IonicRF Generator, Abbott aims to expand its Neuromodulation portfolio by strengthening its Medical Devices business.

Significance of the Launch

Abbott's IonicRF is an advanced device platform that targets specific nerves to block pain signals from reaching the brain. Per the medical fraternity, this is one of the most impressive aspects of the therapy as the device effectively targets pain in several discrete areas of the body. Further, they believe that since every patient’s source of pain is unique, it is important to have multiple options available to customize treatment as per requirement.

Notably, studies on radiofrequency ablation treatment have demonstrated that pain relief following a single session can last from six to 12 months. Radiofrequency ablation has been used for the treatment of lower back pain and Sacroiliac joint (buttocks) pain, which could not be effectively treated with conservative treatments such as physical therapy, injections or medication.

Industry Prospects

Per a report by Grand View Research, the global radiofrequency ablation devices market was valued at $2.8 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $6.7 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 11.6%. Factors like growing preference for minimally invasive surgeries and rising elderly population are expected to drive the market.

Given the market potential, the launch of Abbott’s IonicRF device seems to have been timed well.

Recent Developments in Medical Devices

Of late, Abbott has been witnessing a slew of developments in its Medical Devices business.

The company, this month, received the CE Mark and approval in Australia for its new EnSite X EP System and is launching the system throughout Europe and Australia.

Abbott, during its earnings release in October, confirmed that the Medical Devices business sales improved both on a reported as well as organic basis. According to the company, cardiovascular and neuromodulation sales growth and procedure volumes improved significantly as demand returned to more normalized levels.

The same month, Abbott announced new late-breaking data from two studies in the company’s XIENCE Short dual antiplatelet therapy (“DAPT”) program. The results illustrated that there was no difference between shorter courses of treatment with DAPT compared with 12 months of DAPT following implantation of the XIENCE drug-eluting stent in patients who are at a high risk of bleeding.

The company received the CE Mark for its fourth-generation MitraClip Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair System, MitraClip G4, in September. The same month, Abbott initiated its LIFE-below-the-knee (“BTK”) clinical trial to assess the safety and effectiveness of its new Esprit BTK Everolimus Eluting Resorbable Scaffold System.

Price Performance

Shares of the company have gained 33.1% in the past year compared with the industry’s 6.5% rise and the S&P 500’s 14.7% growth.

