Abbott (ABT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Abbott (ABT) closed the most recent trading day at $103.61, moving +1.02% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.33%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.14%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 2.94%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of infant formula, medical devices and drugs had gained 4.87% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 7.14%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.11%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Abbott as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 19, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.98, down 43.35% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $9.64 billion, down 18.98% from the year-ago period.

ABT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.36 per share and revenue of $39.74 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -18.35% and -8.97%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Abbott. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.41% lower. Abbott is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Abbott currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 23.5. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 22.15, so we one might conclude that Abbott is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that ABT has a PEG ratio of 4.62. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Products industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.41 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 153, which puts it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.