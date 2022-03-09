Abbott (ABT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Abbott (ABT) closed the most recent trading day at $118.39, moving +1.96% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.57%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.66%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of infant formula, medical devices and drugs had lost 9.75% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 4.45% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.68% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Abbott as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.48, up 12.12% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $10.76 billion, up 2.92% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.81 per share and revenue of $40.56 billion. These totals would mark changes of -7.68% and -5.83%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Abbott. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.74% lower. Abbott is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Abbott's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 24.12. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 22.3, which means Abbott is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that ABT currently has a PEG ratio of 2.33. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. ABT's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.8 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 170, which puts it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

