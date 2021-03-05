Abbott (ABT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Abbott (ABT) closed at $117.25 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.07% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.95% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.85%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.55%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of infant formula, medical devices and drugs had lost 3.12% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 6.76% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 2.45% in that time.

ABT will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect ABT to post earnings of $1.34 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 106.15%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $10.86 billion, up 40.5% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.07 per share and revenue of $42.44 billion, which would represent changes of +38.9% and +22.64%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ABT should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. ABT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, ABT currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 22.89. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 28.11.

Also, we should mention that ABT has a PEG ratio of 1.62. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. ABT's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.37 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 174, which puts it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Abbott Laboratories (ABT): Get Free Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.