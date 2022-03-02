Abbott (ABT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Abbott (ABT) closed at $120.36 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.85% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.86%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.79%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.4%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of infant formula, medical devices and drugs had lost 7.1% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 1.79% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.05% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Abbott as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.48, up 12.12% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $10.76 billion, up 2.92% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.82 per share and revenue of $40.56 billion, which would represent changes of -7.49% and -5.83%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Abbott should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.46% lower. Abbott is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Abbott currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 24.52. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.02.

Also, we should mention that ABT has a PEG ratio of 2.34. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. ABT's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.07 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 184, putting it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

