Abbott (ABT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Abbott (ABT) closed the most recent trading day at $110, moving +0.65% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.08%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of infant formula, medical devices and drugs had lost 8.12% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 0.58%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.68%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ABT as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.06, up 85.96% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $9.85 billion, up 34.39% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.48 per share and revenue of $39.96 billion. These totals would mark changes of +22.74% and +15.48%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for ABT. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 13.81% lower within the past month. ABT is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Digging into valuation, ABT currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 24.37. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 27.94, so we one might conclude that ABT is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, ABT's PEG ratio is currently 1.86. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. ABT's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.23 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 193, which puts it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.