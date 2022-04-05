Abbott (ABT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Abbott (ABT) closed the most recent trading day at $119.48, moving +0.5% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.26%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.8%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.44%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of infant formula, medical devices and drugs had gained 0.02% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 4.88%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.07%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Abbott as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 20, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.48, up 12.12% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $10.74 billion, up 2.69% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.81 per share and revenue of $40.53 billion, which would represent changes of -7.68% and -5.91%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Abbott. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.39% lower. Abbott is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Abbott is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 24.74. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 23.67, so we one might conclude that Abbott is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that ABT currently has a PEG ratio of 3.18. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Products was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.86 at yesterday's closing price.

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 106, which puts it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

