Abbott (ABT) FreeStyle Libre 2 Gets Reimbursement in France

Abbott Laboratories ABT recently announced that the FreeStyle Libre 2 system's reimbursement coverage has been expanded by the French health authority to cover individuals using basal insulin as part of their diabetic therapy. Prior to this, only those with Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes, requiring strict insulin therapy, were eligible for FreeStyle Libre 2.

The latest development, while advancing Abbott’s Diabetes Care business line, facilitates broader access to continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems.

More on Reimbursement

France is the first nation in Europe to extend national coverage of Abbott's industry-redefining FreeStyle Libre technology to diabetics who take basal insulin. This comes after similar increases in reimbursement coverage for its technology in Japan and the Medicare programme in the United States. This adds an additional 3 million people with diabetes who are qualified to use FreeStyle Libre technology to control their disease.

Based on research demonstrating the clinical advantages of utilizing the FreeStyle Libre system among all insulin users, the French reimbursement expansion was approved. According to the Real-World Evidence of FreeStyle Libre (RELIEF) study, a retrospective analysis of the French national claims database, people with Type 2 diabetes using once-daily (basal) insulin significantly reduced their risk of developing acute complications from diabetes. This resulted in a 67% decline in hospitalisations.

Significance of Extended Reimbursement

It is worth mentioning that in France, Type 2 diabetes affects more than 90% of diabetics and can cause major issues affecting the heart, blood vessels, eyes, kidneys and neurological system if not treated properly. The increased reimbursement makes it possible for more people in France who have diabetes to use the most recent CGM technology, which can help them make wise decisions about their health and way of life.

The decision to implement national reimbursement in France is a significant step towards granting persons with diabetes greater access. The benefits of continuous glucose monitoring, which were previously only available to those with Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes and who were undergoing extensive insulin therapy, are now accessible to a broader population of patients thanks to Abbott's FreeStyle Libre 2's increased reimbursement.

Industry Prospects

Per a Research report, the global diabetes devices market size was valued at $26.7 billion in 2021 and is expected to witness a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2% by 2030.

The increasing adoption of insulin delivery devices and rising prevalence of diabetes are supporting market growth. Leading manufacturers are focusing on technological innovations and the development of advanced products to gain a substantial share of the market.

Progress Within Diabetes Business

In April 2023, Abbott announced thar using its FreeStyle Libre portfolio, the most widely used and reasonably priced continuous glucose monitoring system (CGM) in the United States, more Medicare beneficiaries, who are living with diabetes and using insulin, would be eligible for coverage. A FreeStyle CGM can now be covered by Medicare for diabetics with problematic hypoglycemia, a condition where a person's blood glucose is lower than normal and can cause fainting or unconsciousness.

The same month, Abbott announced that the FDA has approved a reader for its FreeStyle Libre 3 integrated continuous glucose monitoring (iCGM) system, which features the world's smallest, thinnest and most discreet glucose sensor. The FreeStyle Libre 3 reader is a small handheld device that displays real-time glucose readings directly from a small sensor worn on the back of a person's upper arm, allowing them to manage their diabetes quickly and easily by viewing their glucose readings on a large, bright and easy-to-see screen.

Price Performance

Shares of the company have gained 0.8% in the past year against the industry’s fall of 22.3%.

