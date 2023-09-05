Abbott (ABT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Abbott (ABT) closed at $100.88 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.92% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.42%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.56%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.08%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of infant formula, medical devices and drugs had lost 5.16% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 1.89%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.02%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Abbott as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Abbott is projected to report earnings of $1.10 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 4.35%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $9.78 billion, down 6.09% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.40 per share and revenue of $39.77 billion. These totals would mark changes of -17.6% and -8.89%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Abbott should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Abbott is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Abbott currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 23.38. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 20.4, which means Abbott is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, ABT's PEG ratio is currently 4.59. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Products was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.6 at yesterday's closing price.

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

