Abbott (ABT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Abbott (ABT) closed the most recent trading day at $123.04, moving -1.89% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.19%. Meanwhile, the Dow 0%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.07%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from ABT as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect ABT to post earnings of $1.34 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 106.15%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $10.86 billion, up 40.5% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.07 per share and revenue of $42.44 billion, which would represent changes of +38.9% and +22.64%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ABT should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 15.63% higher within the past month. ABT is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, ABT is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 24.75. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 30.35, so we one might conclude that ABT is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that ABT currently has a PEG ratio of 1.75. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. ABT's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.59 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 160, putting it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

