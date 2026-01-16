Abbott (ABT) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

Abbott (ABT) closed at $121.76 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.43% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.06%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.17%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.06%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of infant formula, medical devices and drugs had lost 1.27% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 0.79% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.99%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Abbott in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on January 22, 2026. In that report, analysts expect Abbott to post earnings of $1.5 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 11.94%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $11.79 billion, reflecting a 7.48% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $5.15 per share and a revenue of $44.6 billion, indicating changes of +10.28% and 0%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Abbott. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.02% upward. Abbott is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Abbott currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 21.8. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 19.95.

It is also worth noting that ABT currently has a PEG ratio of 2.05. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Medical - Products industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.77 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 162, this industry ranks in the bottom 34% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

