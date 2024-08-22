Abbott (ABT) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

Abbott (ABT) closed the latest trading day at $112.10, indicating a +0.64% change from the previous session's end. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.89%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.44%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.67%.

The maker of infant formula, medical devices and drugs's stock has climbed by 3.85% in the past month, falling short of the Medical sector's gain of 5.27% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 2.17%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Abbott in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Abbott to post earnings of $1.20 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 5.26%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $10.52 billion, up 3.75% from the prior-year quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $4.66 per share and revenue of $41.73 billion, indicating changes of +4.95% and +4.05%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Abbott. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. At present, Abbott boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Abbott has a Forward P/E ratio of 23.89 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 24.36, which means Abbott is trading at a discount to the group.

One should further note that ABT currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.77. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Products industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.28 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, finds itself in the top 37% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Abbott Laboratories (ABT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.