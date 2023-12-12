Abbott (ABT) Advances But Underperforms Market: Key Facts

The most recent trading session ended with Abbott (ABT) standing at $106.68, reflecting a +0.43% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.46%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.48%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.7%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of infant formula, medical devices and drugs had gained 10.89% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's gain of 4.8% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.85% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Abbott in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.19, marking a 15.53% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $10.14 billion, up 0.49% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.44 per share and a revenue of $40.01 billion, representing changes of -16.85% and -8.35%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Abbott. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Abbott is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Abbott is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 23.92. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 20.69.

Also, we should mention that ABT has a PEG ratio of 2.66. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The average PEG ratio for the Medical - Products industry stood at 2.59 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 138, positioning it in the bottom 46% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ABT in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

